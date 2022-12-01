Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya Plus KN 448 Draw Result Declared; Prize List Here

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 448 draw result is formally declared today, Thursday, 1 December 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live result as well as the PDF on their official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result on Thursday is declared at 3 pm. The Karunya Plus KN lottery draw winners are released every Thursday. Participants can check the latest details on the website.

The result PDF of the Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 448 draw today, on Thursday, will be released after 4 pm for the participants to download. It is advisable to save a copy of the result so that participants can go through the winning numbers whenever they are free. Lottery winners are rewarded with hefty prize money later.