Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya Plus KN 448 Draw Result Declared; Prize List Here
Kerala Lottery Sambad Today: Participants can download the Karunya Plus KN 448 Result from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 448 draw result is formally declared today, Thursday, 1 December 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live result as well as the PDF on their official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result on Thursday is declared at 3 pm. The Karunya Plus KN lottery draw winners are released every Thursday. Participants can check the latest details on the website.
The result PDF of the Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 448 draw today, on Thursday, will be released after 4 pm for the participants to download. It is advisable to save a copy of the result so that participants can go through the winning numbers whenever they are free. Lottery winners are rewarded with hefty prize money later.
The Kerala lottery draws are conducted every day by the State Lottery Department. The results are declared online so that people can go through them conveniently.
There are a few rules that participants must follow if they want to claim the prize money. One important rule is that winners have to submit lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result release date.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 448 Prize Money
Here is the complete prize money list of the Kerala lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 448 on Thursday:
The first prize is Rs 80,00,000
The second prize is Rs 10,00,000
The third prize is Rs 1,00,000
The fourth prize is Rs 5000.
The fifth prize is Rs 1000.
The sixth prize is Rs 500.
The seventh prize is Rs 100.
Now that we know the full prize amount list for today, it is also important to learn about the right steps to download the Kerala lottery sambad result. One must download the result PDF for their reference.
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 1 December 2022: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 448 PDF
Let's take a look at the process to download the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 448 online:
Check keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Karunya Plus KN Result link on the homepage.
The PDF will open on the device you are using to view the result.
Check the numbers on the list.
Download the result PDF and save a copy of the same on your laptop.
