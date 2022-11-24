Kerala Lottery Results: Karunya Plus KN 447 Today; Prize Money & Steps to Follow

The Kerala State Lottery authority releases the results for the Kerala lottery lucky draw daily and there are different names for the weekly lucky draw results. For Thursday, it is Karunya Plus KN 447 on 24 November 2022. The lucky draw gives a chance to the participants to win the prize money every day. People who participate in the lucky draw competition can check the winning numbers on the official website after the results are announced. The results have been released at 3 PM and the detailed PDF with the prize winners list will be available at 4 PM at keralalotteries.com.

The participants need to be careful and stay alert. They can also view live results and download the PDF after the result declaration by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.