Kerala Lottery Results: Karunya Plus KN 447 Today; Prize Money & Steps to Follow
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 447: Go to keralalotteries.com to download the lottery result for 24 November.
The Kerala State Lottery authority releases the results for the Kerala lottery lucky draw daily and there are different names for the weekly lucky draw results. For Thursday, it is Karunya Plus KN 447 on 24 November 2022. The lucky draw gives a chance to the participants to win the prize money every day. People who participate in the lucky draw competition can check the winning numbers on the official website after the results are announced. The results have been released at 3 PM and the detailed PDF with the prize winners list will be available at 4 PM at keralalotteries.com.
The participants need to be careful and stay alert. They can also view live results and download the PDF after the result declaration by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The State Lottery Department of the Kerala releases the results at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.
Every participant must know the rules of the Kerala lottery draw and they must search for their ticket number carefully. In case they win the lucky draw contest, they will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of result declaration.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 447 Prize Money: 24 November 2022
The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 447 prize money for Thursday, 24 November is stated here for all the participants who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
How to Check Karunya Plus KN 447 Kerala Lottery Result?
Have a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 447 on Thursday:
Go to the official website of the Kerala State Lottery at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that states Karunya Plus KN 447 Lottery Result.
Then click on the link so that the PDF is displayed on the screen.
Players should check the PDF with the winning numbers carefully.
They can then save and download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.