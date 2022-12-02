Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Nirmal NR 305 Declared Today; First Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: The first prize of the Nirmal NR 305 draw that is held on Friday is Rs 70 lakhs.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Nirmal NR 305 draw is released today, on Friday, 2 December 2022. Lottery participants can check the result on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala allows people to win huge prize amounts through lottery draws. The lottery sambad live results are declared at 3 pm daily and the PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm. The timings are stated on the official website for interested participants.
It is important to download the Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Nirmal NR 305 today, on Friday. Participants can go through the list of winning numbers whenever they want, after downloading it from the website - keralalotteries.com. People who have never participated in the weekly lotteries are requested to check the details mentioned on the aforementioned website to know more.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala also distributes huge prize amounts to the first three lucky winners. They also give out a consolation prize amount. Therefore, it is crucial to check the winning numbers on the result PDF and see how much money they have won.
In case of any problems or questions, contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala directly as they will give you the right information. You must also follow all the rules stated by the department otherwise you will not be allowed to participate in the lottery draws.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 305 Prize Money: List Here
Here are the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 305 prize money details for today, Friday, 2 December, that participants should know:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Kerala Lottery Today: Documents Required to Claim Nirmal NR 305 Prize
Here are the documents that the winners should submit to claim the Kerala Lottery prize money for Nirmal NR 305 today, on Friday, 2 December:
A claim application along with a self-attested copy of the lottery ticket.
Two passport-size photographs of the winner that is attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
A receipt for the prize money along with a revenue stamp worth Rs 1.
A copy of the PAN card of the winner.
Government ID proof documents such as Adhaar card, Ration card, Voter ID card, etc.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.