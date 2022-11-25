Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 304 Result Today: Check Website and Prize List

The State Lottery Department releases the lucky draw result for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR every Friday and the 304 draw result will be declared today, 25 November 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Kerala Lottery Result on their official website - keralalotteries.com so that the winning numbers are available for everyone to see. People can also download the result from the website after it is officially declared by the department.

Participants must know that the results are released at 3 PM but the detailed PDF with the winning numbers and other details is available at 4 PM. Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 304 result PDF can be downloaded after 4 PM today, Friday, 25 November 2022. Participants must stay alert and keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com.