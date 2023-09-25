Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 737 Today; Download Prize Money List PDF

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts the lucky draw for Win-Win every Monday and the results are declared around 3 PM on Monday. This week the Kerala Lottery result for Win-Win 737, 25 September 2023 has been released today. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.
The participant who secures the first position gets Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is set at Rs 1 lakh.
Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program run by the state government of Kerala. It was established in 1967 under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala and is the first of its kind in India.
The management picks up random numbers of lottery tickets based on the lucky draw and the prize amount differs based on the ticket's position. You can check the prize money below and follow the steps to claim the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-737, 25 September 2023: Prize Money
The following is the prize money of the Kerala State Lottery Result, WIN-WIN (W-737) on Monday, 25 September 2023:
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
The people who find their names as winners of the WIN-WIN (W-737) lottery draw will be able to claim their winning prizes only if they submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department.
The participants must know that the tickets will be valid only for 30 days after the declaration of the results. You can check more details on the official website.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result For Win-Win (W-737), 25 September 2023?
Visit the official website of the administration at www.keralalotteries.com
On the home page, click on the "Lottery Result" button
Then click on the 'Win-Win W-737 Result'
A PDF file will appear with Kerala Lottery Winner Names as per their number
Check the list and find your name to know if you have won the lottery
