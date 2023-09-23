Kerala Lottery Result, 23 September: Karunya KR 620 Draw Released; Details Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 620 draw today, Saturday, 23 September. Participants who bought the lottery tickets and were patiently waiting to know the list of lucky winners can check the live result on the website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the result is announced at 3 pm and you can go through the winners now. The lottery results are released at a particular time daily.
Once the live result announcement is over, interested people can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 620 today, Saturday, 23 September 2023, after 4 pm. You have to find the result PDF on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Interested participants must go through the latest announcements on the website and stay updated with the details.
The Kerala lottery sambad draws are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, which is a government body and the winners are decided by the officials. Only a few lucky participants can take back home huge cash prizes if they submit their tickets to the department on time.
As per the official rules, winners must submit their lottery tickets and personal documents within thirty days from the result date. You will not receive your prize if you miss the deadline, therefore, stay alert and complete the process.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya KR 620 Prize for 23 September
Here is the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 620 prize list for today, Saturday, 23 September 2023, that you must note:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 23 September: How to Download Karunya KR 620 PDF
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 620 on Saturday, 23 September, online:
Go to the official lottery page - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 620 Result under the lottery result section.
The PDF file will display on your screen once you tap on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the result properly.
Tap on the download option to save a copy of the PDF on your device.
