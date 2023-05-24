Kerala Lottery Result Today: Vishu Bumper BR-91: Prize Money Details Here

Every year on the festival of Vishu, the Kerala State Lotteries organises a bumper lottery known as the Vishu Bumper. Vishu is a festival that marks the beginning of a new year as per the Malayalam calendar.
The result of Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery will be declared on Wednesday, 24 May, at 2 pm. The Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 is the 91st bumper draw of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.
The Bumper state finance minister KN Balagopal recently announced about the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram during a lottery event.
Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91: Prize Money
Here is the prize money list of the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91.
1st Prize: Rs 12 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh
6th Prize: Rs 5,000
7th Prize: Rs 2000
8th Prize: Rs 1000
9th Prize: Rs 500
10th Prize: Rs 300
Where and How To Check the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 Result Today
The result of Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery draw can be checked on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Follow the below steps to download the result PDF.
Go to keralalotteryresult.net.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Vishu Bumper Lottery Result 2023.
The result PDF will appear on the screen.
Check names and ticket numbers on the list.
Download a result copy for future reference.
To claim the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 prize money, verify your name from the Kerala Government Gazette. If your name is listed, visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and show your lottery ticket and a valid identity proof within a period of 1 month. After this, a verification process will be carried out and then the prize money will be rewarded to the winner.
