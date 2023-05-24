Kerala Lottery Result Today: Vishu Bumper BR-91: Prize Money Details Here

Every year on the festival of Vishu, the Kerala State Lotteries organises a bumper lottery known as the Vishu Bumper. Vishu is a festival that marks the beginning of a new year as per the Malayalam calendar.

The result of Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery will be declared on Wednesday, 24 May, at 2 pm. The Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 is the 91st bumper draw of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The Bumper state finance minister KN Balagopal recently announced about the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram during a lottery event.