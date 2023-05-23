ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 366: Check Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Sambad Today, 23 May 2023: Download the Sthree Sakthi SS PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 366: Check Prize Money Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 for STHREE SAKTHI SS 366 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file of STHREE SAKTHI SS 366 lottery draw will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 602 Result Declared Today; Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 602 Result Declared Today; Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the STHREE SAKTHI SS 366 lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 366 Prize Money Details

Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 366 today on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 that will be rewarded to the winners.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 329 Result Declared; Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 329 Result Declared; Check Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Download and Check STHREE SAKTHI SS 366 Result PDF

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE SAKTHI SS 366 against the draw date of 23/05/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 470 Result Out; Know First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 470 Result Out; Know First Prize Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×