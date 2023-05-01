Kerala Lottery Result: Download Win Win W 717 PDF Today; Check Prize Money List

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 717 draw is formally declared today, Monday, 1 May 2023. Participants of the draw today are advised to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com for the live result announcement. It is declared at 3 pm sharp by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You have to verify the lottery ticket numbers on the screen with the number on your ticket to see if you are among the lucky winners.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 717 will be declared in a PDF from after 4 pm on Monday, 1 May 2023. To know more about the lottery draws conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, you have to visit keralalotteries.com. Everyone should go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly.