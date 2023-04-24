ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 716 Draw Today at 3 PM; Check Prize List Here

Kerala Lottery Today, 24 April 2023: You can download the Win Win W 716 PDF from keralalotteries.com today

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 716 draw will be released today, Monday, 24 April 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad can check and download the results from the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala came up with lottery draws for interested people. Lucky participants who will become winners of the sambad on Monday can take back home massive cash prizes after submitting their tickets and other required documents on time.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 716 will be declared as a PDF after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to go through the live result first and then download the Win Win W PDF. The ones who will miss checking the live result must stay alert when the lottery sambad PDF is formally announced today, Monday.

Participants can check if they are among the lucky winners by going through the lottery ticket numbers mentioned in the result properly. The numbers are stated below each prize money and a few winners can also claim consolation money.

It is important to note that not all participants can become winners. If your lottery ticket number is not mentioned in the result today you can try again next week. Contact the State Lottery Department in case of any questions.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Win Win W 716 Prize Money for 24 April 2023

The Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 716 prize money list for today, Monday, 24 April 2023, is stated here for the readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Win Win W 716 PDF

Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 716 draw on Monday, 24 April:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Find the link that states Kerala Lottery Win Win W 716 result and click on it.

  • The PDF file of the draw today will appear on your screen.

  • You can check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize amount properly and verify with the number on your ticket.

  • Download the PDF from the official website.

  • Save a copy of the lottery result or take a printout for your use.

