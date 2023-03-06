Kerala Lottery Result: Download Win Win W 709 PDF Today; Lottery Result Declared

Participants of the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 709 sambad today, Monday, 6 March 2023, can check the list of winners. The live result is declared on the official website - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will reward lucky winners with hefty prize amounts. You have to keep a close eye on the website to know the latest announcements about lottery draws. Participants should download the result PDF on time.

