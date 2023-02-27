Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 708: Live Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 708 sambad today, Monday, 27 February 2023, is declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants who are taking part in the draw on Monday are requested to check the live lottery result on keralalotteries.com. One can check the live result online from wherever they want without facing any problems. People can also check the latest announcements from the lottery department online.

