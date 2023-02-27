Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 708: Live Result Declared; Know First Prize Here
Kerala Lottery Today: You can download Win Win W 708 lottery sambad PDF after 4 pm on 27 February.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 708 sambad today, Monday, 27 February 2023, is declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants who are taking part in the draw on Monday are requested to check the live lottery result on keralalotteries.com. One can check the live result online from wherever they want without facing any problems. People can also check the latest announcements from the lottery department online.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 708 draw on Monday, 27 February, will be available in a PDF format after 4 pm. Participants must download the lottery sambad result PDF if they want to take a better look at the list of winners. The Kerala State Lottery Department has scheduled the Win Win W result for every Monday.
A few lucky winners can take back home Rs 75 lakhs if they win the first prize in the Win-Win W 708 draw today. Participants are advised to check the lottery numbers below each prize money properly.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government body that conducts the weekly draws. You should keep checking its official website for all the authentic updates on the draws if you participate in them.
Kerala State Lottery Win Win W 708 Sambad: Prize Money List Today
The Kerala State lottery Win Win W 708 sambad today, Monday, prize money details are stated here for interested people:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Keep following this space if you want to know the lottery result timings and other important updates.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Win Win W 708 PDF on 27 February 2023
Here is the step-by-step process you should know to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 708 draw:
Go to the official lottery site - keralalotteries.com.
Find the results sections and look for the option that says Win Win W 708 result on the homepage.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the live result properly.
Download the PDF once it is declared at the scheduled time.
Save a copy of the lottery sambad result on your device so that you can verify the numbers whenever you want.
