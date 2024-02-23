Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 368 Winners Out; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR 368 draw is formally declared today, Friday, 23 February 2024. The State Lottery Department of Kerala released the live result link after 3 pm for interested participants who were eagerly waiting to check the lucky winners for today. One should note that the live result can be checked on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The department conducts the lottery draws at Gorkhi Bhavan. Participants should check the winning numbers carefully.

The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR 368 draw on Friday will be released in PDF form after the live result announcement is over. You must keep a close eye on the site - keralalotteries.com to download the lottery sambad result as soon as the PDF link is activated. Participants can go through the latest announcements online.