Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 368 Winners Out; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR 368 draw is formally declared today, Friday, 23 February 2024. The State Lottery Department of Kerala released the live result link after 3 pm for interested participants who were eagerly waiting to check the lucky winners for today. One should note that the live result can be checked on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The department conducts the lottery draws at Gorkhi Bhavan. Participants should check the winning numbers carefully.
The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal NR 368 draw on Friday will be released in PDF form after the live result announcement is over. You must keep a close eye on the site - keralalotteries.com to download the lottery sambad result as soon as the PDF link is activated. Participants can go through the latest announcements online.
The first prize winners of the draw today can claim the highest amount. To receive the prize money from the State Lottery Department, you have to submit certain personal documents, a passport-size photograph, your lottery ticket, and the winning proof within the next thirty days.
You cannot claim your prize if you don't submit the required documents to the department so complete the process soon.
The State lottery department decides the rules of the draw and the prize-claiming process. All participants should follow them otherwise they will not be allowed to participate.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 368 Prize Money: 23 February 2024
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 368 prize money for Friday, 23 February 2024, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Download Nirmal NR 368 PDF
Read the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 368 on Friday, 23 February:
Browse through the official website of the lottery department.
Go to the result section on the homepage and click on the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 368 Result link.
The lottery sambad PDF file will display on your device and you can verify the ticket numbers.
Download the PDF from the website and save a soft copy.
Take a printout of the result later for your reference.
