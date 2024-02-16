Kerala Lottery Result Today, Nirmal NR 367: Prize Money on 16 February 2024

Kerala lottery Result Nirmal NR 367: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the live result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 367 today on Friday, 16 February 2024 on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be released after 4 pm for participants to check important details like winner names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. The Nirmal NR draw is held every week by the concerned officials on Friday.
The first prize of Nirmal NR 367 winner today is Rs 70,00,000. An amount of Rs 10,00,000 will be awarded to the second winner. The prize money amount varies among different winners. Participants must know that the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 367: Prize Money List
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 367 on Friday, 16 February 2024
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
How To Check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 367 Result Today
Follow the below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 367 result today, Friday, 16 February 2024.
Visit the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 367 lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 16/2/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
