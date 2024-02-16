Kerala Lottery Result Today, Nirmal NR 367: Prize Money on 16 February 2024

Kerala lottery Result Nirmal NR 367: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the live result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 367 today on Friday, 16 February 2024 on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be released after 4 pm for participants to check important details like winner names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. The Nirmal NR draw is held every week by the concerned officials on Friday.

The first prize of Nirmal NR 367 winner today is Rs 70,00,000. An amount of Rs 10,00,000 will be awarded to the second winner. The prize money amount varies among different winners. Participants must know that the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.