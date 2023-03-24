Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 321 Result Declared; Know the Prize Money Here
Kerala Lottery Today, 24 March 2023: You can download Nirmal NR 321 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 321 draw is formally announced today, Friday, 24 March 2023, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Around 3 pm, participants will find the live result link on the website - keralalotteries.com and they can check the lucky winners for today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts weekly lotteries and rewards lucky winners with massive cash prizes after the results are out.
You can download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Nirmal NR 321 today, Friday, 24 March, after 4 pm. You just have to visit the website - keralalotteries.com and find the active PDF link for Friday. You can also contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know the latest details about the lottery sambad draws.
The first prize winners of the daily lottery sambad draws can take back home the highest cash prize. However, you have to follow all the rules and deadlines to receive the prize.
As per the rules announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, winners must submit their lottery sambad draw tickets within thirty days of the result date. You will not receive any money if you miss the last date to submit the ticket and documents.
Kerala Lottery Today Nirmal NR 321: Prize Money for 24 March 2023
The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 321 prize money list for Friday, 24 March, is stated below for our readers who are curious to know:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
The Nirmal NR lottery draw prize details are decided by the lottery-conducting body and participants should know the complete list.
Kerala Lottery Sambad for 24 March 2023: How to Download Nirmal NR 321 PDF
Let's take a look at the easy steps you have to follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 321 result PDF on 24 March:
Visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department for the result link.
Find the Nirmal NR 321 lottery sambad result link on the homepage.
Click on the link and the PDF will open on your screen.
Download the Nirmal NR lottery PDF from the website.
Save a copy of the same and check the list of winners according to your convenience.
