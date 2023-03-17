Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 320 Live Result Announced; Know Updates
Kerala Lottery Result: You can download Nirmal NR 320 PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com on Friday.
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 320 on Friday, 17 March 2023, is declared at 3 pm. People who are taking part in the lottery draw today and are excited to view the list of lucky winners must visit the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has updated the live lottery sambad result on its official website so that participants can go through it from wherever they want. Interested people should stay alert today.
It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 320 draw on Friday, 17 March, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery sambad result in a PDF format for those participants who miss checking the live result. One must download the PDF on time.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set certain prize money for lucky winners whose names are present in the lottery sambad result PDF. All participants should check the lottery results carefully to see if they are among the lucky winners for the day.
As per the official rules stated by the department, winners are requested to submit their lottery tickets and other personal documents to the department within thirty days of the result declaration date to claim the money.
Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 320 Prize Money for 17 March 2023
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 320 prize money list for Friday:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
The Kerala State Lottery Department has set a few lottery rules that all participants must follow.
Kerala Lottery Result: Steps to Download Nirmal NR 320 PDF
Here are the steps that participants should know if they want to download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 320 on Friday, 17 March 2023:
Browse through keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 320 result link on the homepage.
The Nirmal NR lottery PDF for today will appear on your screen.
Go through the details stated on the lottery result PDF carefully.
Download the Nirmal NR PDF for Friday from the website to check the list of winners. Verify the numbers with your lottery ticket.
