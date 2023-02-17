Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 316 Result Declared; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 316 draw is released today, Friday, 17 February 2023. Participants who are excited to know the list of winning numbers for the Nirmal NR draw today can check the result on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The live result is announced at 3 pm on the site for all participants. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the weekly lotteries and distributes prize money.

It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 316 draw can be downloaded after 4 pm. Participants are requested to download the PDF from the website - keralalotteries.com. They should go through the list of winners carefully. A few lucky winners of the draw today can get huge cash money from the department.