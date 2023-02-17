Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 316 Result Declared; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs
Kerala Lottery Today, 17 February: You can download the Nirmal NR 316 result on Friday from keralalotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 316 draw is released today, Friday, 17 February 2023. Participants who are excited to know the list of winning numbers for the Nirmal NR draw today can check the result on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The live result is announced at 3 pm on the site for all participants. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the weekly lotteries and distributes prize money.
It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 316 draw can be downloaded after 4 pm. Participants are requested to download the PDF from the website - keralalotteries.com. They should go through the list of winners carefully. A few lucky winners of the draw today can get huge cash money from the department.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the weekly lottery results daily on its official website for those who want to check the list of winning numbers from their homes.
People should note that the results for the Nirmal NR draws are announced every Friday on the website - keralalotteries.com. One should stay alert on Friday if one participates in the Nirmal NR draw. Any changes in the lottery results will be informed to the participants via the website.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 316 Today: Prize Money List
Here is the prize money list for the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 316 draw on Friday, 17 February, which participants should note:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Anybody can take part in the Kerala lottery sambad by buying lottery tickets for a particular draw.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Nirmal NR 316 PDF
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 316 on Friday, 17 February:
Go to the lottery website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 316 draw result on the homepage.
The Nirmal NR PDF for today will open on your screen.
You can check the winning lottery ticket numbers for Friday carefully.
Download the PDF from the official website if you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.