Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 626 Result Declared on 4 November; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 626 draw today, Saturday, 4 November 2023, is officially announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 3 pm. You can check the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com to know who are the lucky winners today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the lottery draw results at a particular time daily so that interested participants can go through the lucky winners. One should stay alert today.

While the live result is already announced, one should wait to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 626 on Saturday, 4 November, after 4 pm. You have to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com to know the latest details about the lottery draws. The rules are also mentioned on the website for new players.