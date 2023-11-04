Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 626 Result Declared on 4 November; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 626 draw today, Saturday, 4 November 2023, is officially announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 3 pm. You can check the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com to know who are the lucky winners today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the lottery draw results at a particular time daily so that interested participants can go through the lucky winners. One should stay alert today.
While the live result is already announced, one should wait to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 626 on Saturday, 4 November, after 4 pm. You have to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com to know the latest details about the lottery draws. The rules are also mentioned on the website for new players.
The lottery department holds the Karunya KR sambad every Saturday and a few lucky winners can claim the prize money after the result is out. The first prize winners take back home the highest prize money after they submit their lottery sambad tickets.
According to the rules stated by the lottery-conducting body, winners must submit their tickets to the department within thirty days from the result date to receive the money. The ones who miss the last date will not receive the prize so it is important to follow the rule.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya KR 626 Prize List for 4 November 2023
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 626 prize money list for today, Saturday, 4 November 2023, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 626 Result, 4 November: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 626 result for Saturday, 4 November 2023:
Visit keralalotteries.com to find the active result link.
Click on the option that says "Karunya KR 626 Lottery Result" on the result page.
The result PDF file will open on a new page and you can check the list of lucky winners.
Download the lottery sambad PDF from the website and save a copy for your use.
