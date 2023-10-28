ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 625 Today: Prize Money On 28 October 2023

Check Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 625 result after 3 pm on keralalotteries.com.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 625 Today: Prize Money On 28 October 2023
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 625 result today on Saturday, 28 October 2023, has been announced on the official website, keralalotteries.com. The live results will be released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department after 3 PM.

A complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 PM. The PDF will mention all important details about today's Kerala Lottery including winner names, winning numbers, prize money, and more. People must know that the Karunya KR draw is held every week on Saturday.

Each winner of the Kerala Lottery gets a specific amount of prize money. There are seven winners for each draw. The first prize money of Karunya KR 625 is Rs 80,00,000 and the seventh prize money is Rs 500. To claim the winning prize, the winners must submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of results. The prize money is subject to 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 625: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Karunya KR 625 on Saturday, 28 October 2023.

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 625 Result

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for Karunya KR 625 against the draw date of 28/10/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

