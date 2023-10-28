Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 625 Today: Prize Money On 28 October 2023

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 625 result today on Saturday, 28 October 2023, has been announced on the official website, keralalotteries.com. The live results will be released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department after 3 PM.

A complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 PM. The PDF will mention all important details about today's Kerala Lottery including winner names, winning numbers, prize money, and more. People must know that the Karunya KR draw is held every week on Saturday.

Each winner of the Kerala Lottery gets a specific amount of prize money. There are seven winners for each draw. The first prize money of Karunya KR 625 is Rs 80,00,000 and the seventh prize money is Rs 500. To claim the winning prize, the winners must submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of results. The prize money is subject to 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission.