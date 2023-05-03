Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 48 Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 48 draw has been declared on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the live result on its website – keralalotteries.com. Interested people can view the list of lucky winners from anywhere they want by opening the official website. One should remember carefully that the result is declared at 3 pm on the website for everyone interested to see the winners. Participants should be alert on Wednesday.

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 48 sambad can be downloaded after 4 pm on Wednesday, 3 May. You do not have to enter any personal details to download the lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com. Anybody can check the list of lucky winners by going to the above-mentioned website. You should go through them carefully on Wednesday.