Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 48 Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 48 draw has been declared on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the live result on its website – keralalotteries.com. Interested people can view the list of lucky winners from anywhere they want by opening the official website. One should remember carefully that the result is declared at 3 pm on the website for everyone interested to see the winners. Participants should be alert on Wednesday.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 48 sambad can be downloaded after 4 pm on Wednesday, 3 May. You do not have to enter any personal details to download the lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com. Anybody can check the list of lucky winners by going to the above-mentioned website. You should go through them carefully on Wednesday.
The Kerala lottery sambad draws are held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, only. Do not go to any other website to check the lucky winners, prize details, or other important information related to the draws. Sometimes the websites contain fake information and they can confuse you.
As per the official rules, lucky winners have to submit their tickets within thirty days of the result date otherwise they will not receive any money. To know all the rules, you have to go through keralalotteries.com.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Fifty Fifty FF 48: Prize Money for 3 May 2023
The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 48 draw prize money details for Wednesday, 3 May 2023, are stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 3 May: How To Download Fifty Fifty FF 48 PDF
Here are the easy steps you should know if you want to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 48 sambad on Wednesday:
Visit the keralalotteries.com website to find the result link.
Click on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 48 result option available on the homepage.
The PDF file of the lottery sambad on Wednesday will appear on the screen.
You have to verify the numbers on the screen with the number on your lottery ticket.
Download the PDF from the website and save a copy so you can check the winners whenever you have time.
