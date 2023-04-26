Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 47 Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 47 draw is formally declared today, Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted on Wednesday should stay alert and download the PDF on time. The live result is announced at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com for all interested people. You can check the live result announcement from anywhere you want. Anybody can go through the list of winning numbers for today.
While the live result is announced before, the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 47 today, Wednesday, 26 April, will be available in a PDF file form after 4 pm on the official site - keralalotteries.com. Participants must go through the live result and then download the PDF for their convenience. One should stay alert and informed today.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala rewards lucky winners with massive prize amounts after the results are declared. To claim the prize amount, winners have to submit their lottery tickets and personal documents to the lottery department.
All participants should follow the rules set by the State Lottery Department carefully. The result declaration time is usually fixed and any changes in the timings will be informed to the participants via the website.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 47: Prize Money for 26 April 2023
Here is the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 47 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 26 April 2023, for those who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced a consolation prize amount of Rs 8000 for the Fifty Fifty FF lottery sambad draw. Only a few lucky winners can claim it by submitting their tickets.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 47 PDF on 26 April 2023
Let's read the step-by-step process that participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 47 on Wednesday, 26 April:
Visit the lottery result site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active result link that states Kerala lottery result Fifty Fifty FF 47 on the homepage.
The PDF will display on your device when you tap on the result link.
You can check the lottery numbers on the site and download the PDF from the website.
Save a copy of the Fifty Fifty FF result.
