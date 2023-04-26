Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 47 Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 47 draw is formally declared today, Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted on Wednesday should stay alert and download the PDF on time. The live result is announced at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com for all interested people. You can check the live result announcement from anywhere you want. Anybody can go through the list of winning numbers for today.

