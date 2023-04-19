ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 46 Result Out; How To Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Today, 19 April 2023: You can download the Fifty Fifty FF 46 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
i

The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 46 draw on Wednesday, 19 April 2023, has been declared at 3 pm. To check and download the lottery sambad result, you have to visit the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw on Wednesday are requested to check the live lottery result online at the correct time. They will miss the live result announcements if they forget the time so it is important to stay alert throughout the day.

The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 46 sambad on Wednesday, 19 April, can be downloaded only after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live results first. Once the live result announcement is over, the department releases the result PDF on the official website – keralalotteries.com – for concerned participants to download and check the winners.

The lottery sambad result for Fifty Fifty FF draws is announced every Wednesday. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has fixed a particular day for each draw. You can go through the important details regarding the lottery draws on the official website.

All participants are advised to check the prize money and the result on the website only. Other websites can show fake numbers and cause problems later on. The official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala shows the correct details.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 46 Sambad: Prize Money for 19 April 2023

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 46 sambad prize money list for Wednesday, 19 April 2023, is stated below:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: How To Download Fifty Fifty FF 46 PDF

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that all participants should follow while downloading the Kerala lottery sambad result for Fifty Fifty FF 46 draw on Wednesday, 19 April 2023:

  • Visit the lottery sambad website – keralalotteries.com

  • Find the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 46 sambad result link and click on it

  • The Fifty Fifty PDF file will open on your screen once you tap on the link

  • You have to check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money

  • Download a copy of the lottery sambad result and save it on your device so you can check whenever you want

Published: 
