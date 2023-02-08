ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 36 Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Today: The Fifty Fifty FF Kerala lottery draw results are declared every Wednesday.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
i

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 36 draw today, Wednesday, 8 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted today must stay alert the entire day. First, the live lottery result is announced at 3 pm on the official website and then the PDF will be released by the department. The website that the participants should keep checking today is keralalotteries.com. It has all the important details.

Apart from the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 36 draw on Wednesday, one can also check the lottery rules on keralalotteries.com. It is important to know the rules and then participate in the draws. Winners have to follow a specific protocol to claim the prize money from the department. They can read about it on the website.

Participants must take note of the lottery result date and time if they want to know the winning numbers for a particular draw. The live results are declared at 3 pm every day on the official website.

The lottery draws are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The prize money and rules are also decided by the department and the participants should know them.

Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 36 Prize Money for 8 February

The Kerala lottery today Fifty Fifty FF 36 prize money details for Wednesday, 8 February 2023, is stated here:

  • First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

You should know the prize money even if you have not participated in the draw today, on Wednesday.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 36 PDF

Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 36 on Wednesday:

  • Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Fifty Fifty FF 36 lottery result link on the homepage.

  • Once the page opens, you can go through the numbers below each prize money carefully.

  • Download the PDF from the official website before the new lottery results are out.

  • Save a copy of the Fifty Fifty draw result on your device or take a printout of the same.

Published: 
