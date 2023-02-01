Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 35 Live Result at 3 PM; First Prize Here
Kerala Lottery Result: Check the winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF 35 lottery draw on keralalotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery today for Fifty Fifty FF 35 draw result on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, will be declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants are requested to keep checking keralalotteries.com if they are excited to know the list of winning numbers for today. The ones who participate in the weekly lottery draw patiently wait for the results because lucky winners can claim massive prize amounts from the lottery department.
The Kerala lottery today for Fifty Fifty FF 35 result on Wednesday can also be downloaded from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are advised to download the result PDF and take a proper look at the list of winning numbers whenever they have time. The lottery draw results are declared at a fixed time by the State Lottery Department.
The Kerala lottery sambad is organised by the State Lottery Department so that people can win huge prize money. Only a few lucky winners can take back home the prize money that is distributed by the department after the results are out.
You have to submit your lottery ticket on time to claim the prize amount. Contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know the exact steps to receive the lottery money.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 35: Prize Money Today
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 35 draw prize money list for Wednesday is stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Participants should know the prize money details and check the winning numbers on the result properly.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 35 PDF
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 35 on Wednesday, 1 February 2023:
Visit the official website of the Director of Kerala State Lotteries - keralalotteries.com.
Go to the Result View link available on the homepage.
Click on the Fifty Fifty FF 35 lottery result link from the dropdown list.
The result page will display on your screen.
Check the list of winning numbers properly.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.