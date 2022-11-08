Kerala Lottery Result Today for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) on 8 November - Details

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the site after 3 pm.

At 4 pm, a PDF result file of copy of STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Let's read about the prize money details and the steps to claim it.