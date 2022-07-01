ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 283 Result Declared, First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 283 Result: Check the result PDF today on the official website.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 283 Result Declared, First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakh
i

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 Result, on Friday, 1 July 2022 on the website. Participants of the draw are requested to keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers. As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala regarding the weekly lotteries, the Nirmal NR 283 Kerala Lottery Result is declared at 3 pm today on the mentioned website.

The Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF will be available for download on the website - keralalotteries.com from 4 pm. The lottery draw participants should check the winning numbers on the official website carefully to see if they have won. Winners are awarded huge prize amounts by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 427 Result Declared, Check Website

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 427 Result Declared, Check Website
ADVERTISEMENT

The weekly State lotteries are conducted every day by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The live results of the same are published at 3 pm daily while the complete PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm.

It is to be noted by all the participants that the first prize of the Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 is Rs 70 lakh and the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. To know more about the prize money and how to claim them, one should check the details on the website.

Kerala Lottery Result: List of Weekly Lotteries

Let's take a look at the names of the Kerala weekly lotteries that are conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the website:

  • Monday - Win-Win W lottery

  • Tuesday - Sthree Sakthi SS lottery

  • Wednesday - Akshaya AK lottery

  • Thursday - Karunya Plus KN lottery

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 555 Result Declared, Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 555 Result Declared, Check Prize Money Details

  • Friday - Nirmal NR

  • Saturday - Karunya KR

  • Sunday - Fifty-fifty FF

These are the names of the weekly lotteries that are held every day and the results of the draw are published at 3 pm daily for the participants to see if they have won any prize amount.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 283 Result: How To Check

Here are the steps to download the Kerala Lottery today Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF on Friday, 1 July 2022:

  • Visit the official website - keralalotteries.com

  • Click on the active link that states Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF on the homepage.

  • Check the winning numbers on the result carefully.

  • Download the PDF from the website and check to see if your number is mentioned in the list.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 319 Result Declared, How To Check

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 319 Result Declared, How To Check

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×