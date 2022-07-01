Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 283 Result Declared, First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakh
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 283 Result: Check the result PDF today on the official website.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 Result, on Friday, 1 July 2022 on the website. Participants of the draw are requested to keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers. As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala regarding the weekly lotteries, the Nirmal NR 283 Kerala Lottery Result is declared at 3 pm today on the mentioned website.
The Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF will be available for download on the website - keralalotteries.com from 4 pm. The lottery draw participants should check the winning numbers on the official website carefully to see if they have won. Winners are awarded huge prize amounts by the Kerala State Lottery Department.
The weekly State lotteries are conducted every day by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The live results of the same are published at 3 pm daily while the complete PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm.
It is to be noted by all the participants that the first prize of the Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 is Rs 70 lakh and the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. To know more about the prize money and how to claim them, one should check the details on the website.
Kerala Lottery Result: List of Weekly Lotteries
Let's take a look at the names of the Kerala weekly lotteries that are conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the website:
Monday - Win-Win W lottery
Tuesday - Sthree Sakthi SS lottery
Wednesday - Akshaya AK lottery
Thursday - Karunya Plus KN lottery
Friday - Nirmal NR
Saturday - Karunya KR
Sunday - Fifty-fifty FF
These are the names of the weekly lotteries that are held every day and the results of the draw are published at 3 pm daily for the participants to see if they have won any prize amount.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 283 Result: How To Check
Here are the steps to download the Kerala Lottery today Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF on Friday, 1 July 2022:
Visit the official website - keralalotteries.com
Click on the active link that states Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF on the homepage.
Check the winning numbers on the result carefully.
Download the PDF from the website and check to see if your number is mentioned in the list.
