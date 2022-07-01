Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 283 Result Declared, First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakh

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 Result, on Friday, 1 July 2022 on the website. Participants of the draw are requested to keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers. As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala regarding the weekly lotteries, the Nirmal NR 283 Kerala Lottery Result is declared at 3 pm today on the mentioned website.

The Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF will be available for download on the website - keralalotteries.com from 4 pm. The lottery draw participants should check the winning numbers on the official website carefully to see if they have won. Winners are awarded huge prize amounts by the Kerala State Lottery Department.