Kerala Lottery Results Declared: Check NIRMAL NR-282 Lottery Result, Prize Money
Kerala lottery NIRMAL (NR-282) result can be check on keralalotteries.com
The Kerala lottery results has been declared for NIRMAL (NR-282) lottery on Friday, 24 June 2022, by the Kerala Lottery Department. The result will be issued online shortly on the official website of Kerala State Lotteries. Therefore, all the ticket holders are advised to check the website: keralalotteries.com, to check the winning numbers.
The Kerala lottery event is held daily by the Kerala State Lotteries, established by Government of Kerala in 1967.
Kerala lottery NIRMAL (NR-282) was announced at 03 pm on Friday, 24 June. However, the complete result will be available from 04 pm onwards.
Kerala NIRMAL (NR-282) Lottery Prize Money
The Kerala lottery NIRMAL (NR-282) winner will get a prize money of Rs 70 lakh. Here are the complete details:
First Prize : Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
How to Check Kerala NIRMAL (NR-282) Lottery Result?
Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery: keralalotteries.com
Click on the 'Result' link on the homepage
Now, click on 'view' link against AKSHAYA (AK-552)
You will be directed to the result
Check the the result published
People who win the 'AKSHAYA (AK-552)' lottery round will have to submit their tickets at the Kerala State Lottery office
They also have to submit their Voter ID or Aadhaar Card as identity proof
All lottery winners must note that they are required submit their tickets within 30 days of the announcements of result, to win the prize money. People who fail to submit their tickets will not receive the prize.
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Kerala Lottery results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.