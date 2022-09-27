Kerala Lottery Result Released Today for Sthree-Sakthi (SS-332) – Details Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department keeps conducting the lucky draw every day and they announce the results at 3 PM each day. The results for the Sthree-Sakthi (SS-332) Tuesday, 27 September 2022 have also been announced. The draw is held regularly at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The participant securing the first position wins Rs 75 lakh, while the second winner gets Rs 1 lakh. The third prize is set at Rs 5 Thousand.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program run by the state government of Kerala, established in 1967 under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala, and is the first of its kind in India.

The management picks up random numbers from a whole lot of lottery tickets based on the lucky draw. The prize amount is based on the ticket's position. Check the list of prize money below and the steps to claim the prize money.