Kerala Lottery Result for Win-Win W-686 Released at 3 PM Today, Details Here
Here's the full prize money list for the Kerala lottery WIN-WIN (W-686) on 26 September 2022.
The Kerala State Lottery Department conducted the lucky draw for Win-Win W-686 at 3 pm on Monday, 26 September 2022. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.
The participant who secures the first position gets Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is set at Rs 1 lakh.
Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program run by the state government of Kerala. It was established in 1967 under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala and is the first of its kind in India.
The management picks up random numbers of lottery tickets based on the lucky draw. The prize amount is based on the ticket's position. Check the prize money below and follow the steps to claim the prize money.
List of Prize Money for Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-686, 26 September 2022
The following is the prize money of the Kerala State Lottery Result, WIN-WIN (W-686) on Monday, 26 September 2022:
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
The winners of the WIN-WIN (W-686) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department. The tickets will not be valid after 30 days of declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result For Win-Win (W-686), 26 September 2022
Visit the official website of the administration at www.keralalotteries.com
In the middle of the home page, click on the "Lottery Result" button
Then click on the 'Win-Win W-686 Result'
Then, a PDF file will appear with Kerala Lottery Winner Names as per their number
Check the list to know if you have won the lottery
All Kerala lottery winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
