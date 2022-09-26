ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result for Win-Win W-686 Released at 3 PM Today, Details Here

Here's the full prize money list for the Kerala lottery WIN-WIN (W-686) on 26 September 2022.

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducted the lucky draw for Win-Win W-686 at 3 pm on Monday, 26 September 2022. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The participant who secures the first position gets Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is set at Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program run by the state government of Kerala. It was established in 1967 under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala and is the first of its kind in India.

The management picks up random numbers of lottery tickets based on the lucky draw. The prize amount is based on the ticket's position. Check the prize money below and follow the steps to claim the prize money.

List of Prize Money for Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-686, 26 September 2022

The following is the prize money of the Kerala State Lottery Result, WIN-WIN (W-686) on Monday, 26 September 2022:

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 7th Prize: Rs 500

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

The winners of the WIN-WIN (W-686) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department. The tickets will not be valid after 30 days of declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result For Win-Win (W-686), 26 September 2022

  1. Visit the official website of the administration at www.keralalotteries.com

  2. In the middle of the home page, click on the "Lottery Result" button

  3. Then click on the 'Win-Win W-686 Result'

  4. Then, a PDF file will appear with Kerala Lottery Winner Names as per their number

  5. Check the list to know if you have won the lottery

All Kerala lottery winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

