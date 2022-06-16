ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 425 Result Declared, Check First Prize

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN 425 lottery is worth Rs 80 lakh.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 425 Result Declared, Check First Prize
The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries and the results are declared at 3 pm every day. The State Lottery Department has officially declared the results of the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 425 Lottery Sambad, on Thursday, 16 June 2022. The people who have participated in the draw need to keep an eye on the results to know if they have won. The winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 425 is available on the site.

Participants are requested to keep a close eye on the website of the state lottery department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. The Kerala State Lottery Department updates the latest information on the website so that people can take a look. They can check the website for details on the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 425.

The state lottery department of Kerala conducts lotteries daily on the website. The participants can view the results from 3 pm onwards. They can also download the Karunya Plus KN 425 results in a PDF format from the official website of the lottery department.

The complete list of lottery winners is released by 4 pm daily so the people participating in the draw need to wait for the department to publish the PDF.

Kerala Lottery Result: List of Weekly Lotteries

Here is a list of names of the weekly lotteries that the Kerala State Lottery Department conducts:

  • Monday – Win-Win

  • Tuesday – Sthree Sakthi

  • Wednesday – Akshaya

  • Thursday – Karunya Plus

  • Friday – Nirmal

  • Saturday – Karunya

  • Sunday – Fifty-Fifty

People should take note of the names and other important details if they want to participate in Kerala's weekly lotteries.
Kerala Lottery Result 2022: How To Check Karunya Plus KN 425 Result

Take a look at the following steps in order to check the Kerala Lottery Result 2022 for Karunya Plus KN 425 on Thursday, 16 June 2022:

  • Visit the official website of the state lottery department – keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Karunya Plus KN 425 Thursday Lottery Sambad Result link on the homepage.

  • Check the winning numbers on the PDF once it opens up on the screen.

  • Download the result from the website.

Winners should submit their Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 425 tickets within thirty days of the result declaration in order to claim the prize money.
