The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 380 is declared on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, at 3 pm. Concerned participants can check and download the lottery sambad result from the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. You must check the list of lucky winners on the official website only to know the authentic details. Any other website might update the wrong numbers so you must be careful while checking online.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 380 on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, can also be downloaded after 4 pm and you can save a copy on your device for the future. Participants can go through the lottery results whenever they want if they download a copy. Please note that the lottery result PDF will be released on keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws and anybody can participate in them. However, only a few can become winners after the results are released and they can claim their prize money from the department within thirty days.
You have to go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF properly if you want to know the winners for the day. The ones who want to claim the prize money have to submit their tickets to the department within thirty days of the result date.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 380 Prize Money: 12 September 2023
Let's go through the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 380 prize money list for Tuesday, 12 September 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result, 12 September: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 380 PDF
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 380 draw on Tuesday, 12 September, online:
Go to the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Find the "Lottery Result" section and tap on the link Sthree Sakthi SS 380 on the homepage.
Once you click on "View" the lottery result PDF will display on the screen.
You can check the ticket numbers beside each prize properly.
Tap on the download option and save a copy of the result.
You can also save a printout of the lottery result if you want.
