Kerala Lottery Result for 1 August 2023: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 376 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery Result for 1 August 2023: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 376 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 376 Declared; Know Latest Details
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 376 draw has been released on Tuesday, 1 August 2023. Participants who bought the tickets are requested to keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com. The live lottery result is announced at 3 pm every day so that participants can go through the list of lucky winners. It is important to check the list of winners carefully to see if your lottery ticket number is present today.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 376 on Tuesday, 1 August 2023, can be downloaded after 4 pm, once the PDF is declared. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery sambad draws every day so that a few lucky participants can claim the prize money. Everyone should be alert Tuesday to know the latest official details.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live results at a particular time and participants should note it. Participants should check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money properly.

As per the official details stated on the schedule, the Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad results are announced every Tuesday. Anybody can take part in the draws by buying the tickets. However, it is important to note that only a few participants can claim the money after submitting their tickets.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 376 Prize Money: 1 August 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 376 prize money list for Tuesday, 1 August 2023, here:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 5,000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2,000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS 376: Steps To Download

Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 376 result on Tuesday, 1 August 2023:

  • Visit the official website of the department – keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the active link that mentions the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 376 result on the home page.

  • The PDF file will open on the screen once you click on the active link.

  • Go through the list of winners and download the PDF from the site.

  • Save a copy on your device.

Published: 
