Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 459 Result at 3 PM; Latest Details
Kerala Lottery Today: Download Karunya Plus KN 459 result PDF from keralalotteries.com today, 2 March 2023.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 459 on Thursday, 2 March 2023, will be announced at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad on Thursday are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to know the list of lucky winners. The website that you must visit if you are participating in the draw on Thursday is keralalotteries.com. It is the official site of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One must know the latest announcements.
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 459 on Thursday, will be available in a PDF format after 4 pm. The result PDF will also be available on the website – keralalotteries.com for interested participants. One should download the lottery sambad PDF for Karunya Plus KN draw if they want to take a better look at the winners.
The Kerala lottery sambad draws allow lucky participants to win huge cash prizes. The lottery prizes are distributed by the department after the results are declared every day.
As per the lottery rules, lucky winners must submit their tickets, personal documents, and prize-claiming proof to the department within thirty days of the result declaration. Winners who will miss the deadline cannot claim the money later on.
Kerala Lottery Today, 2 March 2023: Karunya Plus KN 459 Prize List
The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 459 draw prize money list for Thursday, 2 March 2023, is stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Participants who are excited to know the winners for Thursday should know the prize money details.
Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 459: How To Download PDF
Here are the easy steps that all participants and interested people should follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 459 on Thursday, 2 March:
Go to the official lottery website – keralalotteries.com
Click on the active link that states the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 459 result on the home page
The Karunya Plus KN 459 PDF will display on your screen when you click on the link
Check the lottery numbers below each prize money
Download the lottery sambad PDF once it is out
Save a copy of the lottery result on your device for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.