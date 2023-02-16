Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 457 Declared Today; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 457 draw is declared today, Thursday, 16 February 2023, at 3 pm, on keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to take a look at the list of winning numbers now as the live result is announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. People like to participate in the lottery sambad draws conducted by the department so they can win prize amounts. One must stay alert to know the details.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 457 today, Thursday, will be released in a PDF format after 4 pm. The PDF link will also be available on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to download the PDF as soon as it is released so they can check the winners.