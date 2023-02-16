Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 457 Declared Today; Know First Prize Here
Kerala Lottery Today: Download Karunya Plus KN 457 Result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 16 February 2023.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 457 draw is declared today, Thursday, 16 February 2023, at 3 pm, on keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to take a look at the list of winning numbers now as the live result is announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. People like to participate in the lottery sambad draws conducted by the department so they can win prize amounts. One must stay alert to know the details.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 457 today, Thursday, will be released in a PDF format after 4 pm. The PDF link will also be available on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to download the PDF as soon as it is released so they can check the winners.
Anybody can download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 457 result PDF on Thursday. You do not have to enter any details to view the list of winners for the day.
It is important to note that the State Lottery Department conducts a specific lottery sambad draw each day. The results of the Karunya Plus KN draws are revealed every Thursday so participants should be alert.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 457 Prize Money for 16 February 2023
The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 457 prize money details for Thursday, 16 February, are stated here for people who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
This is the complete prize money list for the day that participants should note.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 457 PDF
Read to know the steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 457, on Thursday, online:
Go to the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 457 result on the homepage.
The Karunya Plus result PDF will display on your screen when you click on the link.
Check the winning numbers for the day carefully on the result PDF.
Download the result from the website and save a copy on your device.
Go through the list of winners for Thursday whenever you want.
