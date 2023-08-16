The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 61 draw on Wednesday, 16 August, was announced at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has activated the live result link at the scheduled time on the website - keralalotteries.com. People can take part in the draws by buying lottery tickets and then they have to remember the result date. It is important to note that the Fifty Fifty FF lottery results are declared every Wednesday.

The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 61 on Wednesday, 16 August, will be available in a PDF file after 4 pm, for all those who miss the live result or want to download a copy. The first prize winners receive the highest amount of money from the department. Keep an eye on keralalotteries.com for all important updates.