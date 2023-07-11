Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 373 Draw Declared; Know Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 373 draw on Tuesday, 11 July 2023, was declared at 3 pm on the official site - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad must stay alert at the mentioned time to check the live result announcement. Only a few lucky participants for today can claim the prize money by submitting their tickets. One must follow all the rules of the lottery draw decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 373 PDF on Tuesday, 11 July, will be released after 4 pm on the site - keralalotteries.com. Participants must download a copy of the result PDF to take a proper look at the list of winners for today. It is important to stay alert if you take part in the draws.
One must know the lottery draw result date and time while buying the tickets. As per the schedule, the results of the Sthree Sakthi draws are announced every Tuesday. Any changes in the result date or time will be informed to the participants beforehand.
You have to be careful while checking the list of winners for today. Verify each number on the result with the number on your lottery ticket to see if you are among the winners for Tuesday.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 373: Prize Money for 11 July 2023
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 373 prize money list for today, Tuesday, 11 July 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 11 July 2023: How To Download Sthree Sakthi SS 373 PDF
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 373 result today, Tuesday, 11 July 2023, online:
Visit the official website of the lottery result - keralalotteries.com.
Find the link that states Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 373 result on the homepage.
The result PDF for the lottery sambad today will open on the screen.
Check the ticket numbers below each prize money and then download a copy of the result.
You can take a printout of the same as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)