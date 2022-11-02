Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 573 Result: Check Prize Money & Steps to Check

The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 573 Result will be released today at 3 PM. The Kerala State Lottery holds this lucky draw in which lucky winners get the prize money and they can claim the prize within a month of its declaration.

The Kerala lottery Akshaya AK 573, Wednesday, 2 November 2022 will be available on the official website at kerlalotteries.com for all the participants. According to the official details from the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the result is declared at 3 PM and the detailed result PDF is released at 4 PM.

Participants of the lottery draw today must go through the details on the result carefully to see if their ticket number is mentioned in the list. They must be well aware of the rules and must be careful while they follow the steps.

One can download the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 573 Result today, on Wednesday, 2 November 2022 after 4 PM.