Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 573 Result: Check Prize Money & Steps to Check
Kerala Lottery Result: Check the steps to download the Akshaya AK 573 lottery result from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 573 Result will be released today at 3 PM. The Kerala State Lottery holds this lucky draw in which lucky winners get the prize money and they can claim the prize within a month of its declaration.
The Kerala lottery Akshaya AK 573, Wednesday, 2 November 2022 will be available on the official website at kerlalotteries.com for all the participants. According to the official details from the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the result is declared at 3 PM and the detailed result PDF is released at 4 PM.
Participants of the lottery draw today must go through the details on the result carefully to see if their ticket number is mentioned in the list. They must be well aware of the rules and must be careful while they follow the steps.
One can download the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 573 Result today, on Wednesday, 2 November 2022 after 4 PM.
Before participating in the Kerala Lotteries, everyone must go through the rules set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants who will not follow the rules, will not receive the prize money from the department.
According to the rules, winners of the Kerala weekly lotteries have to submit their tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration else, they will not be able to claim the prize money afterwards.
Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 573 Prize Money List
The Kerala Lottery today, Akshaya AK 573 prize money for Wednesday, 2 November is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
How to Check Akshaya AK 573 Kerala Lottery Result?
Here are the steps that participants should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 573 on Wednesday, 2 November 2022:
Visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads 'Akshaya AK 573 Result'.
The result PDF will be displayed on your screen.
Look at the list of winners on the result carefully.
Download the complete PDF from the website and save a copy of the same on your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.