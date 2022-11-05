Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 574 Result Today: Result at 3 PM; Check Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result: Check out the Karunya KR 574 prize money list for Saturday, 5 November 2022 here.
The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 574 Result is all set to be declared today, Saturday, 5 November 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should stay alert if they want to check the winners of the day. The Kerala Lottery Result will be declared at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. It is the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala that contains all the latest details and updates. Participants can take note of the latest details.
The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 574 Result PDF can be downloaded today, Saturday, 5 November after 4 pm. The website to download the result PDF is also the same - keralalotteries.com. One has to visit the website to find the Kerala Lottery Result link for Saturday. Participants can also go through the rules of the Kerala weekly lotteries.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has stated all the lottery rules on the website so that people can go through them before participating in the weekly lotteries.
Participants are requested to follow all the rules if they do not want to be disqualified. It is important for the lottery winners to note that they have to submit the Kerala Lottery ticket to the State Lottery Department within thirty days of the result declaration date to claim the money.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 574 Prize Money for 5 November 2022
Take a look at the Kerala Lottery Today, Karunya KR 574 prize money list for Saturday, 5 November 2022:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 1thousand
Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred
To know more about the prize money set by the department, one can go through the details on the official website.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Karunya KR 574 Winning Numbers
Here are the steps participants must follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result Today for Karunya KR 574 draw on Saturday, 5 November:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Karunya KR 574 result on the homepage of the official website.
A new page will open on your screen when you click on the link.
The winners of the day will appear on the page.
Download the result PDF from the website to check carefully.
