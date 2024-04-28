Kerala Lottery Result 2024 Today: Akshaya AK 649 On 28 April; Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The result of Kerala lottery draw Akshaya AK is announced every week on Sunday. Participants who want to check the result of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 649 for 28 April 2024 must note down that the results will be declared at 3 pm.

Once the result is officially out, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release all the important details about today's lottery in a PDF form including prize money, winner names, and other winning details on the official website: keralalotteries.com. The Akshaya AK 649 result PDF will be available on the official website after 4 pm.