Kerala Lottery Result on 27 April 2024: Check Karunya KR 651 Prize Money List

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has formally announced the Kerala lottery result Karunya KR 651 for Saturday, 27 April 2024 on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The prize money list, winning numbers, common numbers, and other information will be available for participants to view after 4 PM, when the relevant officials have released the full result PDF. Every Saturday is the day of the weekly Kerala Lottery Karunya KR draw.

The Kerala lottery on Saturday has a first prize amount of Rs 80 lakh. Five lakh rupees will be awarded to the second place winner. Each winner receives a different amount as their prize. It is important for all Kerala Lottery winners to be aware that they can obtain their winnings by presenting their winning tickets to the concerned authorities.

For Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 651 Live Result, click here.