Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-279 Results Declared at 3 PM, Check Site
Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check the Nirmal NR-279 result on keralalotteries.com
The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts weekly lotteries for the people who are interested to participate. It is to be noted that the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-279 draw has been held today, Friday, 3 June 2022 at 3 pm. The participants who are waiting to know the result of the draw should keep a close eye on the website as the result has been declared at 3 p.m. The State Lotteries Department of Kerala has updated the result on the site.
The people taking part in the draw are requested to visit the official website of the State Lotteries Department – keralalotteries.com. to view the result online. It is important to remember that the Kerala Lottery Result 2022 today is declared for Nirmal NR-279 so the ones participating should be alert throughout the day.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department publishes the weekly lottery result at 3 pm every day. The result is provided in a PDF format so that the participants can download and check if they have won.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-279 Details
The first prize of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-279 is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize stated by the State Lotteries department is Rs 10 lakh. Participants can check the website - keralalotteries.com. for all the details on the prize money.
It is to be noted that the winners need to submit the lottery ticket number within 30 days of the result declaration if they want to receive the prize money.
The ones who will delay in the process and miss the deadline, will not be given the prize money as per the rules stated by the State Lotteries Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-279 Result 2022: How To Check
Participants can take a look at the steps they need to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-279 Result 2022 today:
Visit the official website of the State Lotteries Department - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Nirmal NR-279 Result link on the homepage.
Once the result PDF appears on the screen, check the details and click on download.
You can also take a printout of the result PDF if you want.
The website – keralalotteries.com contains all the important information about the weekly lotteries that the people might be interested to know.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.