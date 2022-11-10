Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) Result Declared, 10 November - Prize Details

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) Result for Thursday, 10 November 2022, on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

People who took part in the Kerala Lottery today can check the winning numbers and all other important information from the aforementioned website.

A live result of KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) will be issued by the concerned officials at 3 pm today. Also, a PDF file of result will be available on the website after 4 pm.

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.