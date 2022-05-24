Kerala Lottery 2022: Check the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 Result, Know the First Prize

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will officially release the draw results of Sthree Sakthi SS-314 today, on Tuesday 24 May 2022. The results are decided to be announced on the official website of the State Lottery Department at 3 pm. The official website that the players need to visit to view the draw results is keralalotteryresult.net. The ones who have participated in the lottery are requested to check the website today to know who has won the first prize.

Once the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw results are released today on 24 May 2022 at 3 pm, people will be notified about it via the website. The lottery draw is scheduled to be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction. The ones who have participated in the lottery need to download the result PDF once released.