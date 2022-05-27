Kerala HC Grants Bail to PC George in Thiruvananthapuram Hate Speech Case

A day after former legislator and senior politician PC George was sent to a 14 day judicial custody in the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan hate speech case, the Kerala High Court on Friday, 27 May, again granted bail to him in the case.

The court let him go on bail subject to the condition that he would not make any statement that shall result in commission of any offence under 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc, or 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any community) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported news agency ANI.