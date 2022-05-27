Kerala HC Grants Bail to PC George in Thiruvananthapuram Hate Speech Case
Just a day ago on Thursday, 26 May, George was sent to a 14-day judicial custody in the case.
A day after former legislator and senior politician PC George was sent to a 14 day judicial custody in the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan hate speech case, the Kerala High Court on Friday, 27 May, again granted bail to him in the case.
The court let him go on bail subject to the condition that he would not make any statement that shall result in commission of any offence under 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc, or 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any community) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported news agency ANI.
Background
A Thiruvananthapuram court had on Thursday, 26 May, remanded Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader to 14 days of judicial custody in the case, after a magisterial court in the state capital cancelled his bail a day ago on Wednesday, 25 May. The Kerala police had arrested him for a second time soon after.
George's bail was cancelled after the prosecution informed the court that he had violated bail conditions by engaging in another hate speech at a temple festival in Kochi.
On 29 April, while addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram, George had made controversial statements about the Muslim community. His comments were termed communal and triggered protests across the state.
He alleged that restaurants run by Muslims should be avoided because they use “some kind of drops” that cause impotence. He talked about “love jihad” and an “agenda to establish a Muslim country” by “sterilising men and women (of other faith)".
The police had received nearly 20 complaints against the former government chief whip including one from Muslim Youth League. George was subsequently arrested on 1 May and produced before a magistrate's court in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Fort police had registered a case against him under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
He, however, was given conditional bail on the same day, stating he should not make any hate speeches or get involved in any controversies.
But just days after he got bail in the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case, George was booked on 10 May in another hate speech case by the Palarivattom police station in Eranakulam, after he made controversial statements against Muslims in Kochi.
(With inputs from ANI.)
