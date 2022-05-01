Kerala Leader PC George Gets Bail Hours After Arrest Over Anti-Muslim Remarks

The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress have also condemned his remarks.

The police at the Fort police station took suo motu action against the former legislator on the directions of the state police chief Anil Kant. George has been booked under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, and is being taken to Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

It is not the first time PC George has found himself in a controversy. The MLA is known for his obscene language and derogatory comments against women and for making anti-Dalit comments. In the 2021 Assembly elections, no political party wished to give him a ticket and he contested the elections as an independent candidate.