PC George Not Sorry, Calls Arrest 'Pinarayi's Ramadan Gift to Terrorist Muslims'

After being released on bail in a hate speech case, Kerala senior politician PC George defended his controversial remarks and claimed that his arrest was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's "Ramadan gift for terrorist Muslims."

The former chief whip of the state Assembly and long-time MLA was arrested on Sunday, 1 May, for communal and inflammatory speech against Muslims. He got conditional bail in the afternoon.

While speaking to the media, outside the magistrate’s residence after being granted bail, PC George said that he still stood by what he said.

"I will say one thing very clearly. I stand firm on all things I have said. If I ever said something wrong, I never hesitated to withdraw it. My speech was at the venue of the Hindu Maha Sammelan," he said.