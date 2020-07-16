Kerala Gold Scam: Ex-Principal Secy to CM M Sivasankar Suspended

Ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar was on Thursday, 16 July suspended from service over his role in the gold smuggling case that rocked the state.

A two-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary was asked to look into the allegations against Sivasankar and it had earlier in the day submitted its report to Vijayan.

“The report has been received and it has been found that there was violation of All India Service rules by him and hence he has been suspended from service and a departmental probe will also take place,” said Vijayan.