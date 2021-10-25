Kashmiri Students Allege Attack in Punjab After India Loses to Pak in T20 WC

Several Kashmiri students at the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab's Patiala alleged that they were attacked on Sunday, 24 October, just after India suffered a heavy defeat in its match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Reports said that four students were left injured in the incident.

Videos being shared on social media showed broken chairs, upturned beds in the students' hostel rooms, and some photos of the injured people.

One of the students, in a video said, "We were watching the match here. UP waale barged in. We came here to study. We are also Indian. You can see what was done to us. Are we not Indians? So what does Modi say?"

According to a report by NDTV, Punjab police officials arrived at the college soon after and the situation was brought under control.

(With inputs from NDTV.)