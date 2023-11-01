'Youngest Daughter Keeps Looking For Her Dad:' Kin of Cop Shot Dead in Kashmir

Dar had joined the police force in 1996 and was posted at many places across Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Anantnag and Pahalgam, as a special officer of the Tourist Police. The 52-year-old was also posted in Pulwama.

“In his 27 years of service, there has never been any complaint against him. He was a sincere officer who used to help everyone. He was very social and had good relations with everyone,” Parray added.