‘Had Gone to Kashmir 5 Months Back To Work': Brother of Migrant Worker Shot Dead

"My brother had gone to Jammu and Kashmir five months ago to work as a mason. He used to call regularly. Today at around 2:30pm, I received a call informing that he was shot dead," Hariram said.

Hariram's younger brother Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, 30 October.

The Kashmir Zone Police, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that "terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later succumbed to his injuries."