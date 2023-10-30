‘Had Gone to Kashmir 5 Months Back To Work': Brother of Migrant Worker Shot Dead

"My brother had gone to Jammu and Kashmir five months ago to work as a mason. He used to call regularly. Today at around 2:30pm, I received a call informing that he was shot dead," Hariram said.
Hariram's younger brother Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, 30 October.
The Kashmir Zone Police, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that "terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later succumbed to his injuries."
The police further stated that the area has been cordoned off and search operations are going on.
Mukesh, who was the youngest among three brothers, is survived by his wife Kusum and four children -- the youngest is their four-year-old son Ankush.
What Happened?
The Jammu and Kashmir Police told news agency ANI that Mukesh used to work at a brick kiln at Tumchi Nowpora and and had gone to the market to purchase groceries when he was targeted by terrorists.
"He was found in an injured condition near an orchard in the area and was immediately shifted to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," the police said.
A case has been registered at Pulwama police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act 1959, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2008.
The investigation is ongoing and the police is trying to establish the motive circumstances of the terror crime, the J&K Police added.
Second Shooting Incident in Two Days
The attack on the migrant worker comes a day after an off-duty police inspector was shot at while he was playing cricket. Inspector Masroor Ahmad was reportedly fired at from close range at Eidgah ground in Srinagar. He is critically injured and undergoing treatment at a Srinagar hospital.
Besides, this is the first such killing of a migrant worker this year in the Valley, and the second attack of non-local workers in Kashmir.
According to a report in The Indian Express, three construction workers, originally hailing from Bihar, were injured after suspected militants fired at them in south Kashmir’s Shopian in July this year.
After the abrogation of Article 370, which took away the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019, there has been a sharp increase in the number of attacks on migrant workers.
In 2022, 10 migrant workers -- including a bank manager from Rajasthan and a teacher -- were reportedly killed and over a dozen injured in a series of militant attacks, mostly in south Kashmir.
